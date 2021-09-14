Aaron Rodgers: I think loss is just a good learning lesson for us

Sunday’s 38-3 loss to the Saints was the most lopsided loss of Aaron Rodgers‘ NFL career and it was a painful one in more ways than one.

Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that he took a “double nut shot” on the first of his two interceptions in the game, which was a lot like how the entire game felt for the Packers. Rodgers said that the team watched the film of the loss on Monday and will “flush it” as they turn their attention to a Monday night game against the Lions in Week Two.

Rodgers added that “the response” is what the team’s has to focus on rather than spending too much time with their minds on the loss.

“It might be a freak out outside the facility,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s just a good learning lesson for us. We can’t play like that, we can’t start a game like that. Like I said after the game, our energy level was a little bit low before the game. We have to do a better job responding to adversity. There’s not much to say. We got our asses beat by 35 points, we’re all frustrated about it, but just move on. We have 16 more to go.”

Rodgers said he had someone try to make “chicken salad out of chicken s–t” by telling him that the Buccaneers lost to the Saints 38-3 before winning the Super Bowl last year, which may not be predictive of what will happen this season but is a good mindset to have about one game not determining your entire season.

