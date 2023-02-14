Aaron Rodgers: 'I think we all could use a dose of turning our phones off once in while and unplugging from society'

The United States is not the only country where the Super Bowl is the most-watched television broadcast. Bell Media reached an audience of 8.6 million viewers for the Canadian broadcast of Super Bowl LVII, a 6 percent increase from last year’s Super Bowl and the most-watched television program in Canada for this TV season. The [more]
The Tennessee Titans hired former Green Bay Packers executive and salary cap analyst Chad Brinker as their assistant general manager on Tuesday.
With the Raiders and Derek Carr careening toward a parting of the ways, an experienced agent reached out with a theory. What if the Raiders simply keep Carr, allow the $40.4 million in guarantees to vest, and either trade him or cut him later? If Carr wants to play this year — and if he [more]
For all the convoluted, complicated combinations of letters, numbers, and/or words that become NFL plays, they can be a lot simpler. The play that put the Chiefs ahead for the first time in Super Bowl LVII had only two words in the call. Corn dog. That’s the name of the snap that featured received Kadarius [more]
Teams that don't acquire Coyotes star Jakob Chychrun before the March 3 NHL trade deadline could turn their attention to Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.
The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
The football star had the revelation about his bonus shortly after the game
The hire of Shane Steichen should firmly close the door on the Colts' revolving veteran quarterback carousel.
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
Those who think the Bears will trade the No. 1 pick to the Colts are on high alert right now.
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.
Beyond the obvious, here's why the Eagles' Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs should sting. By Dave Zangaro
This was a wonderful father-son moment after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.
There has been some debate about trading Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, but one NFL coach explains why you don't.