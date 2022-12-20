Monday night’s 24-12 win over the Rams lifted the Packers’ record to 6-8 on the season and it allows them to continue thinking about the playoffs.

They currently sit in 10th place in the NFC and will need to keep winning while having other results go their way in order to actually advance to the postseason. Monday’s win made it two straight victories and quarterback Aaron Rodgers noted after the game that the things out of their control have also been falling into place.

“Well, it’s three now,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “We’ve got two. Got two in the bag. I don’t know. Look, before the Bears week, we knew we had a bye afterwards, and those of us who sometimes peek ahead knew that we had to win five and then have a lot of things go our way. So, we’ve won two and just about everything we needed to happen has gone our way. Just about, right? So, things are looking up.”

The Bears and Rams are a combined 7-21 this season and Rodgers noted that there are “three difficult games” against the Dolphins, Vikings, and Lions left on the schedule. The Dolphins, who host the Packers on Christmas, are on a three-game losing streak, which led Rodgers to say “maybe we’re catching them at a good time” and things will certainly look a lot more interesting for Green Bay if they add another win in their final game of 2022.

Aaron Rodgers: Things are looking up, three difficult games left originally appeared on Pro Football Talk