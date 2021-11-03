Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19. There are questions about whether he violated the NFL's COVID protocols. Vladimir Duthiers reports.

Recommended Stories

  • What Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters (and his team) about the No. 1 CFP ranking

    There was genuine anticipation of the order for College Football Playoff coveted top four spots. Except at the top. Georgia is No. 1 as expected.

  • Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID and is unvaccinated. Here's a reminder on how NFL COVID-19 protocols work.

    With word that Aaron Rodgers will miss one game (or more?) in the COVID-19 protocol, here's a reminder how the NFL's protocols work.

  • Texans cut Vernon Hargreaves, promote Hardy Nickerson

    The Texans waived cornerback Vernon Hargreaves on Wednesday, the team announced. He started five games for Houston this season and played 96 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday. Hargreaves was in the final year of his contract. He will have to pass through waivers, but if no one claims him by 4 p.m. ET Thursday, [more]

  • The women guarding India's rainforest

    As deforestation and climate change ravage India's UNESCO heritage-listed Western Ghats mountain range, an all-female rainforest force is battling to protect one of the area's last enclaves of biodiversity. The region is home to at least 325 globally threatened flora, fauna, bird, amphibian, reptile and fish species but the International Union for the Conservation of Nature has ranked its outlook as a "significant concern". But at Gurukula Botanical Sanctuary a group of 27 women act as guardians of the rare ferns, tree-hugging mosses and thousands of other plants that may otherwise be lost forever.

  • UF damaging its reputation by preventing professors from testifying in cases against state

    UF is playing a dangerous game by repeatedly refusing to assert its independence from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • NFL rumors: Russell Wilson-Eagles trade buzz continues to build

    A pair of NFL insiders discussed the Philadelphia Eagles as a potential offseason landing spot for Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

  • NFL claims Aaron Rodgers didn’t violate COVID protocol during preseason games, others disagree

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, while unvaccinated, attended three preseason games this year in street clothes. He wore a mask at none of them. This violates the plain language of the COVID protocols that were in place for the preseason. The NFL is now trying to say that it doesn’t. “Inactive and IR players on the [more]

  • 23 Ugly Christmas Sweaters That Everyone Will Get A Merry Kick Out Of

    From customized knitwear with your pup's face to "Squid Game"-themed sweaters, these will be the talk of your holiday festivities.

  • Ex-nurse on California hospital’s vaccine mandate: ‘I truly believe in freedom’

    A former Kaiser Permanente nurse recorded her last moments at the hospital in Kearny Mesa as she was escorted to the door amid the company denying some of its employees’ requests for religious exemptions to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

  • Murphy wins re-election: How many terms can a governor serve in NJ?

    Phil Murphy became the first Democrat to win a second term as New Jersey governor since 1977, defeating Jack Ciattarelli in a unexpectedly close race.

  • Pfizer expects to make nearly as much revenue just from COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 as it earned in all of 2020

    The drugmaker expects to earn $36 billion from vaccine sales by the end of 2021, compared to $41.9 billion in total revenue in 2020.

  • Not it: Democrats dodge blame for stalled agenda as McAuliffe teeters

    None wants to be seen as the problem child if the party’s electoral prospects plummet this week. So they're insisting it's time to move ahead.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Week 3 updates

    Let's run through some of the biggest fantasy basketball observations as we head into Week 3 of the season.

  • Fox News Fearmongers With Wild Claim About Protesting Parents And Guantanamo Bay

    Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich made a stark prediction, and host Harris Faulkner didn’t disagree.

  • NFL power rankings, Week 9: Top shifts, Packers on top as dust settles

    NFL power rankings, Week 9: Top shifts, #Packers on top as dust settles:

  • Harbaugh elaborates on Saturday's fumbled fourth-quarter handoff

    Two minutes, two fumbles, two opportunities to change the game--and two Michigan State linemen recovering the loose ball. With about eight minutes left in Saturday’s game, redshirt sophomore linebacker David Ojabo powered upfield against Michigan State left tackle Jarrett Horst, then turned the corner and got his one free arm across quarterback Payton Thorne’s throwing arm. One minute later Michigan’s offense took the field at their 45-yard line.

  • NFL investigating whether Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers broke COVID-19 protocols

    The NFL will look into whether Aaron Rodgers broke COVID-19 protocols and whether the Packers QB could be subject to a fine or suspension.

  • Fed takes steps to reduce massive COVID help

    SOT - FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIRMAN JEROME POWELL"Today, the FOMC kept interest rates near zero. And in light of the progress the economy has made toward our goals, decided to begin reducing the pace of asset purchases."The Federal Reserve took the first steps Wednesday toward reducing the massive help it's been providing the economy ever since the health crisis knocked millions of Americans out of work last year.Fed Chief Jerome Powell announced the Fed will reduce its $120 billion monthly bond-buying program by $15 billion each month - beginning sometime in November...but left the door open to speed that up if inflation continues to run hot.The central bank took notice of the biggest price surge in decades and the impact that's having on everyday Americans."We understand the difficulties that high inflation poses for individuals and families, particularly those with limited means to absorb higher prices for essentials such as food and transportation. Our tools cannot ease supply constraints. Like most forecasters, we continue to believe that our dynamic economy will adjust to the supply and demand imbalances and that, as it does, inflation will decline to levels much closer to our two percent longer-run goal. Of course, it is very difficult to predict the persistence of supply constraints or their effects on inflation. Global supply chains are complex. They will return to normal function. But the timing of that is highly uncertain."Central banks, like the Fed, usually boost interest rates in order to get inflation under control…But even though pocketbooks are getting hit hard right now, Powell is betting inflation will start to cool sometime next spring or summer - and thus a rate hike now would be premature."We don't think it's time yet to raise interest rates. There is still ground to cover to reach maximum employment, both in terms of employment and in terms of participation."Wall Street appeared to buy the Fed's game plan for now -with stocks rising to fresh record highs.

  • USWNT to close out 2021 in Australia for first trip there in 21 years

    The women's national soccer team will close out 2021 with matches this month in Australia, marking the team's first trip to that continent in 21 years.

  • Navy signs off on first exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine

    Active-duty sailors who don't have a pending or approved exemption must be fully immunized by Nov. 28 — or face separation from service.