Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Packers-Chiefs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not face Patrick Mahomes for the first time Sunday when the NFC North leaders meet the Kansas City Chiefs.

The reigning NFL MVP has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game, which would have been a highlight matchup in Week 9.

And this report Rodgers is out because he has not been vaccinated.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

Rodgers’ absence means Green Bay will start Jordan Love, who was the team’s No. 1 draft pick in 2020. This will be Love’s first NFL start,

Rodgers informed teammates a few minutes ago of his positive test. Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in Kansas City. https://t.co/VFPucQaT4S — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

The Packers’ top WR, Davante Adams, missed last week’s game against Arizona Cardinals after testing positive for the virus.