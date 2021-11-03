Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Packers-Chiefs

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not face Patrick Mahomes for the first time Sunday when the NFC North leaders meet the Kansas City Chiefs.

The reigning NFL MVP has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game, which would have been a highlight matchup in Week 9.

And this report Rodgers is out because he has not been vaccinated.

Rodgers’ absence means Green Bay will start Jordan Love, who was the team’s No. 1 draft pick in 2020. This will be Love’s first NFL start,

The Packers’ top WR, Davante Adams, missed last week’s game against Arizona Cardinals after testing positive for the virus.

