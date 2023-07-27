Aaron Rodgers tells teammates to practice "with their brains turned on"

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants his teammates to match his mental approach on the practice field.

Rodgers said he's been challenging the Jets to push themselves mentally as much as they do physically in training camp.

“If we’re just going through the motions when we’re on the field, we’re missing opportunity,” Rodgers said, via the Associated Press. “Every time we’re on the field, we should be alert for anything. And I like to test them on some stuff that maybe they haven’t thought about before or maybe it was installed in Day One that we were here and maybe something we talked about in the spring, just that they know kind of how I operate. Everything is up, No. 1. But also, the best players are the smartest players. So any time we’re on that field, whether it’s a half-line walkthrough or a full 11-on-11 play, they should be playing with their brains turned on.”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he likes Rodgers acting in a hybrid player-coach role.

“I see him walking all over the place, talking to people,” Saleh said. “It’s funny because I think I’m learning his body language where he’s going to either talk some trash or give a good coaching point. He’s been great.”