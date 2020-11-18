Aaron Rodgers: TD celebration based on ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember’

The mystery is solved, once and for all.

The celebration from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers following a touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lambeau Field was based on the movie “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” and the whole thing has strong ties to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Rodgers confirmed the connection to the film during his weekly interview with “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

“Our offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who installs the red zone, is obsessed with that movie,” Rodgers said. “One of our mantras is, ‘I love gold!’ We call the red zone the gold zone as an ode to Goldmember.”

The Packers offense has done the celebration several times over the course of the 2020 season (see photos below). Rodgers, who scored his first rushing touchdown of the season, finally got a chance to do the celebration on his own.

First, the play: In the second quarter, Rodgers scrambled to his right and wanted to connect with former Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis in the end zone. With his primary target covered, Rodgers attempted a quick pump fake before scooting around the edge and scoring his 29th career rushing touchdown.

After a shoulder check attempt at a Lambeau Leap, Rodgers put his arms up and yelled “I love gold!” – a shoutout to the gold-obsessed villain in the 2002 movie featuring Mike Myers.

Rodgers actually said Hackett is a “goofball” who incorporates the movie and the “I love gold!” line into meetings every single week.

“It’s one of those fun weekly rituals that you really look forward to,” Rodgers said.

Just to add something useful to this: The Packers have scored touchdowns on 73.5 percent of red (or gold) zone trips this season, ranking fourth in the NFL. And Rodgers is second in the NFL with 19 touchdown passes inside the 20-yard line.

Finally, we know why the Packers have been doing this celebration this season:

