Tavon Austin was the Rams No. 8 overall pick back in 2013. He never lived up to that draft status with the team, spending the first five seasons of his career with the organization between St. Louis and Los Angeles.

But after signing with the Packers this week, Austin’s new quarterback thinks the wide receiver could’ve had a different career trajectory, if only the timing had been different. What Austin does well — jet sweeps in particular — just weren’t as in vogue in 2013 as they are in 2020.

“I think that had this offense really been going [at the start of his career], I think he really would have found a sticking spot for a long time, being a guy who can do so many things,” Aaron Rodgers said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “Giving him fly sweeps and getting him in [play-]action stuff, getting him on the edge. It’s nice having him.”

Austin got into more of that kind of niche role in 2017 — his last year with the Rams and the team’s first under head coach Sean McVay. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was on that coaching staff, too, as offensive coordinator. Austin spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys, accounting for 195 yards from scrimmage in 2018 and 224 in 2019.

Signing with a team this late in the season likely means Austin won’t have a large role within Green Bay’s offense. But for a team in contention for a title, every offensive weapon can help.

Aaron Rodgers on Tavon Austin: It’s been nice having him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk