Aaron Rodgers talks returning, retiring and playing elsewhere on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

In his first public appearance since his season-ending press conference following a Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers kept open all doors on his future in football, including returning to Green Bay for a 19th season, retiring from the game and even playing elsewhere in 2023.

Rodgers met with the team last week. The four-time MVP is still deciding his future. He said he thinks he can still play at an MVP level and doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild in Green Bay. And if he wants to keep playing, he would only come back to the Packers if the team commits to going all in on 2023, and in terms of roster building, he’d want veterans like Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis, David Bakhtiari, Randall Cobb and Robert Tonyan back in Green Bay.

Here are snippets from his conversation with “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday (warning: some clips contain explicit language):

"I think you always have a feeling where you're leaning but there's a lot of things that come into play"@AaronRodgers chats about his future #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/J7FgWsAjE4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2023

"I think I can win MVP again in the right situation.. is that Green Bay or somewhere else, I'm not sure and there's more conversations to be had"@AaronRodgers12 dives into the possibility of playing a 19th season #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/cMjcPKFs5Z — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2023

"There's no point in coming back to play football unless you think you can win it all" @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2tOSXcZ2MF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2023

What's the decision making process look like? "It's gotta be a full fuck yes.. if I'm not 100% in then I'm out ~@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/jNyUkG1sLL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire