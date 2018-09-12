Aaron Rodgers is taking things “one day at a time”

Four days from the second Sunday of the season, and the first 2018 showdown between the Vikings and Packers, it’s still not clear whether Aaron Rodgers will play for Green Bay. And that’s the way the Packers surely want it.

“We’re taking it one day at a time,” Rodgers said Tuesday on The Dan Le Batard Show when “A” topic came up after roughly 15 minutes of meandering on subjects like the Dalai Lama and sharks. “One day at a time.”

Wednesday becomes the first of three days on which official information will be available about Rodgers’ availability for Sunday. For the first two days, the team will disclose whether and to what extent Rodgers practices. On the third day, the Packers will apply a label to his availability for Sunday: Questionable, doubtful, or out.

The Vikings undoubtedly aren’t guessing that they’ll see DeShone Kizer on Sunday, and they undoubtedly aren’t sweating the possibility of seeing Kizer again. (They played Kizer last year in London, and it went well. Then again, it went well for everyone who played Kizer last year.)

Rodgers has insisted that he’ll play, barring some sort of catastrophic injury in his knee. Of course, it’s possible that the catastrophic injury already has happened, and that he’ll play as long as he can on one leg — something he quite possibly wouldn’t have done if the Packers hadn’t given him long-term financial security less than two weeks before the start of the regular season.

Now that would have been a good topic for an interview of Aaron Rodgers.