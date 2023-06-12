Aaron Rodgers takes in the Tony Awards

It wasn’t quite a Scarsdale Surprise, but it was unexpected.

With the Jets’ offseason program over, quarterback Aaron Rodgers stayed in town long enough to take in the Tony Awards.

Rodgers was present at the ceremony for the best performances of the past year on Broadway, along with tight end C.J. Uzomah.

It’s the latest example of Rodgers getting fully ensconced in his new football life beyond the borders of Wisconsin, from Knicks games to Rangers games to now a gesture that will endear himself to a demographic consistent of plenty of people who don’t even know who he is.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers seems to be very happy in New York. He seems to be very happy to not be in Green Bay. And he seems to be keenly interested in letting the Packers’ powers-that-be know that Rodgers is ready to do everything he can to make them regret anything and everything they did to make him end him career in a new place, in New York.

It’s the Brett Favre experience, to another level. Favre was traded during training camp, so he didn’t have a chance to show up at the Tony’s in jorts and crocs and a baseball hat turned backward. Rodgers has had the time to take the biggest possible bite out of the Big Apple, and to make sure the Packers develop big regret about anything and everything the front office did to reject his intention to spend his entire career with one team.

The rest of his career, however long it will be, will happen with the Jets. Regardless of what happens on the field, Rodgers is letting the world know he’s happier in his new environment than he had been in his latter years with the Packers.

The best revenge, they say, is living well. And Rodgers continues to live well in New York and/or New Jersey. Even if the Jets don’t make it to the playoffs this year (and it won’t be easy to get there, given their schedule and their competition), Rodgers wants the Packers to know life is better for him now than it had been.

Aaron Rodgers takes in the Tony Awards originally appeared on Pro Football Talk