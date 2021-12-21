Aaron Rodgers takes over at MVP favorite

Tommy’s bad Sunday night was very good for Aaron Rodgers.

The updated MVP odds posted at PointsBet show that the Packers quarterback has surged into the pole position, with odds of +110. Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay quarterback, has slipped from -170 after Week 14 to +250.

Here’s the most surprising development. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has moved to +500, making him a viable contender to win it.

It’s currently a three-man race. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes currently sits at +1600. (That’s good value, given that he could indeed get votes if the Chiefs secure the top seed in the AFC.)

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has fallen, in the course of Monday to Tuesday, from +3300 to +5000.

Back to Rodgers, it’s a bit strange that he’d be considered the favorite, given that he seems to be convinced that he’ll be blackballed by the woke mob or whatever. The reality is that, if the Packers win the No. 1 seed in the NFC, he deserves it. If they fail to win the No. 1 seed, he doesn’t — and the game he missed while on COVID reserve could end up being the difference.

