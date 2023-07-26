Aaron Rodgers takes nearly $35 million pay cut in reworked contract with Jets, per reports

The New York Jets have reworked the contract of their prized offseason acquisition, quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to NFL Network, Rodgers has agreed to a two-year contract that is worth a fully-guaranteed $75 million and runs through the 2024 season. The move amounts to a nearly $35 million pay cut, as Rodgers had approximately $110 million remaining on his previous deal, the one New York inherited from the Green Bay Packers when it traded for Rodgers in April.

The deal also contains a no-franchise-tag clause and a no-trade clause, per NFL Network. The contract is technically a five-year deal that includes two option years to help create salary cap flexibility for the Jets.

Earlier on Wednesday, after the team's training camp practice, Rodgers confirmed the agreement, though he did not provide specific details.

"The team gave up significant pieces for it to just be a one-year deal," Rodgers said, according to ESPN. "I'm aware of that. ... Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I'm having a blast, so I really don't see this as a one-year-and-done thing."

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers participates in drills during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

Rodgers, 39, is spending the first of his 19 seasons in the NFL outside of the Packers organization. Early indications are that the Jets, who have a fairly young roster, are taking well to Rodgers' leadership and precise style. New York has also installed mainstays from Rodgers' days in Green Bay like receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Rodgers, a four-time AP Most Valuable Player award winner and 10-time Pro Bowler, has thrown for 59,055 yards and 475 touchdown passes.

The Jets will kick off the preseason with the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

