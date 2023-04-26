Aaron Rodgers takes new Browns WR Elijah Moore’s old jersey

The New York Jets were quick to fill the vacant jersey left when they traded wide receiver Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns. While Moore kept his no. 8 with the Browns, the Jets now have a new no. 8 of their own after finally completing a trade for future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

While Rodgers wore the no. 12 throughout his career with the Green Bay Packers, he has now transitioned to a new number with the Jets. His time with the Packers did not exactly end on kind terms between the two sides, so Rodgers could be looking for a fresh start in the Big Apple.

Aaron Rodgers with his new Jets threads ✈️ pic.twitter.com/duBIfhxIRp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2023

More Latest Browns News!

Browns Myles Garrett surprises local high school student 5 takeaways from GM Andrew Berry's pre-draft press conference Amari Cooper thinks Browns wide receiver room has added good talent Greg Newsome II expresses frustrations during media availability

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire