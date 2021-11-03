Aaron Rodgers can’t return until one day before Week 10 vs. Seahawks, at earliest

The 7-1 Packers won’t have Aaron Rodgers for Sunday’s showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Green Bay also may be missing Rodgers a week later.

Due to Rodgers’s unvaccinated test, Wednesday’s positive test means that he must miss at least 10 days. The earliest he can return is Saturday, November 13.

That’s one day before a home game against the Seahawks. If he plays, he will have missed the full week of practice in advance of that game.

Seattle, in contrast, has two weeks to prepare for the game at Lambeau Field. And quarterback Russell Wilson hopes to return from a finger injury for that game.

Bottom line? That 7-1 record could end up being 7-3, quickly. Or maybe they’ll win both games after Jordan Love shows that he’s ready to roll.

