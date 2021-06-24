Aaron Rodgers can’t opt out, unless he has developed a high-risk condition since October 1

Earlier this afternoon, we raised the question of whether anyone will opt out in 2021. Surely, few if any will do so due to concerns regarding the pandemic.

That said, players who signed their most recent contracts before October 1, 2020 could choose to press pause on their careers for a season for other reasons. And it’s tempting to think of one specific player who supposedly is considering not playing for the Packers this year. Aaron Rodgers, if eligible to opt out, could do so at a significant financial savings.

However, based on the language of the letter agreement, there’s another important caveat. Players who did not opt out in 2020 can opt out in 2021 only if they have developed a high-risk condition since October 1. Thus, unless Rodgers has been diagnosed with moderate-to-severe asthma or diabetes or cancer or any of the other listed conditions in the letter agreement, he can’t opt out.

Opting out, if Rodgers were able to do so, would allow him to refrain from forfeiting $18.3 million in earned bonus money. While he’d still lose a $14.7 million salary for 2021 (it would be bumped to 2022), the cost of not playing would be slashed dramatically by opting out. Then, after the season, Rodgers presumably would be traded by the Packers to a new team, get a new contract, and continue his career.

Again, he can’t do it unless he has developed a high-risk condition since October 1. There’s no public information suggesting that he has. If he has, it makes plenty of sense for him to consider opting out — if he’s otherwise considering not playing at all.

