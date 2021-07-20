Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said nothing about his plans or the 2021 season, despite the fact that training camp opens next week. Don’t expect Rodgers to reveal his plans until the last minute.

It’s not a matter of procrastination. Rodgers undoubtedly knows what he’s doing. But he has no reason to disclose his plans, for one very important reason.

The Packers will conduct their annual shareholder meeting on Monday. Team CEO Mark Murphy will address the assembled fans. It will become their first opportunity to voice their feelings about the chaos and uncertainty of the past three months, sparked by the draft-day disclosure that the 49ers tried to trade for Rodgers, followed by a storm of reports pointing to the reality that Rodgers wants out.

He still wants out. That hasn’t changed. Both sides have blame in this. On Monday, with Rodgers’ status still unresolved, Murphy not Rodgers will have to deal with it. And Rodgers won’t do a damn thing to make it any easier on Murphy.

Hey, that’s how it goes when you’re dealing with a “complicated fella.”

Aaron Rodgers surely won’t make his plans known before July 26 shareholders meeting originally appeared on Pro Football Talk