Aaron Rodgers surely was a factor in the Jets' lack of interest in Carson Wentz

The Jets’ lack of interest in Carson Wentz is being interpreted as a renewal of vows with Zach Wilson. And while the desire to stay the current course had to be a major factor, there's another player to consider.

Aaron Rodgers.

It's not about Wentz playing well enough to make it harder to bench him once Rodgers is ready to go. Because it wouldn't be as hard to make the switch as it would have been if, for example, the Jets had traded for Kirk Cousins (which of course was never going to happen, due in part to that specific wrinkle). It's about adding another personality to a crowded quarterback room.

Wentz doesn't have the best reputation for being a good teammate. It's likely one of the reasons Wentz had to wait so long for a chance. So what happens when Wentz and Rodgers (and Wilson) are around each other on a regular basis? That's not an experiment the Jets wanted to attempt.

Bottom line? Rodgers takes a lot of oxygen out of the room. Wentz, given his draft pedigree and status as a consistent starter since 2016, likely does, too. As Phyllis said on Rodgers's favorite TV show, "Dwight had a big personality, and I have a big personality. And a lot of times when two people like that get together, it can be explosive."

Even while injured, Rodgers looms over the entire Jets organization like dry dynamite. The fact that he gave up $33.8 million in otherwise guaranteed salary gives him power and influence. Frankly, it's hard not to think that the Jets specifically asked Rodgers what he thought about adding Wentz, and that Rodgers wasn't in favor of it.

As evidenced by the fact that they didn't do it.