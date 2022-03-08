Breaking News:

Aaron Rodgers agrees to historic $200M deal with Packers

Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay, Bears fans react on Twitter

Alex Shapiro
·2 min read
In this article:
Bears fans have JOKES about Aaron Rodgers' contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears fans will have to watch Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay a little bit longer. According to multiple reports, the Packers and their superstar QB reached a deal that will keep him in Green Bay, for at least the 2022 season, with Ian Rapoport saying it’s a four-year extension. You’d imagine many Bears fans would be despondent upon seeing the news, but surprisingly most fans took the news in stride.

Several were motivated that the man who’s “owned” the team for over a decade would still be in place for Justin Fields to topple.

But most folks brought jokes. Many about the Packers’ inability to win consistently in the playoffs with Rodgers at the helm:

Some poked fun at the drama that seems to follow Rodgers wherever he goes:

And many more roasted the draft pick that acted as the catalyst for Rodgers’ unhappiness in Green Bay:

Will it be Rodgers or Bears fans who get the last laugh, though?

