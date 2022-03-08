Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay, Bears fans react on Twitter

Bears fans have JOKES about Aaron Rodgers' contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears fans will have to watch Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay a little bit longer. According to multiple reports, the Packers and their superstar QB reached a deal that will keep him in Green Bay, for at least the 2022 season, with Ian Rapoport saying it’s a four-year extension. You’d imagine many Bears fans would be despondent upon seeing the news, but surprisingly most fans took the news in stride.

Several were motivated that the man who’s “owned” the team for over a decade would still be in place for Justin Fields to topple.

From a #Bears standpoint, the Rodgers news doesn't mean much in the grand scheme. They have a roster to build and develop around Justin Fields. No other outside player should matter when it comes to these plans. — Ross Read (@RossRead) March 8, 2022

Personally, Iâ€™m glad heâ€™s staying in GB. Would be weird seeing him in a different uniform and if the #Bears are going to take the north then they should have to dethrone Rodgers. https://t.co/kyswokzbQG — Michael Gus (@MichaelGus57) March 8, 2022

Idc if Rodgers is back. If all goes well for the Bears next year, we can beat this Packers team next year. — Lerrato ðŸ»â¬‡ï¸ (@chilerrato) March 8, 2022

But most folks brought jokes. Many about the Packers’ inability to win consistently in the playoffs with Rodgers at the helm:

There it is. Aaron Rodgers says to the world:



â€œI am not done losing to the 49ers in the playoffsâ€ https://t.co/O2bXLT3kRk — Evan Sowards (@Burner_Sowards) March 8, 2022

Rodgers getting $200M for 4 more years with the Packers just to choke in the playoffs 4 more times. Must be nice. — Chrisjaan LeMann Smith (@ChrisjaanL) March 8, 2022

Some poked fun at the drama that seems to follow Rodgers wherever he goes:

So you're telling me Aaron Rodgers was unnecessarily dramatic about something? I don't believe. — feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) March 8, 2022

Maybe we will get a few weeks after today without hearing about Aaron Rodgers — Partycru (@Partycru5) March 8, 2022

And many more roasted the draft pick that acted as the catalyst for Rodgers’ unhappiness in Green Bay:

So picking Jordan Love is officially pointlessðŸ¤£ — Embiid better than Jokic (@DaddyEmbiid21) March 8, 2022

I for one cannot wait for Jordan Loveâ€™s debut season. pic.twitter.com/4PSPGp6PyX — Andy Holloway (@andyholloway) March 8, 2022

Jordan Love after hearing Aaron Rodgers is coming back: pic.twitter.com/sohX6K03x9 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 8, 2022

Will it be Rodgers or Bears fans who get the last laugh, though?

