Aaron Rodgers spreads the wealth at Jets camp: QB connects with veteran WRs Randall Cobb, Mecole Hardman and more | SNY

After a couple of days off, the Jets are back to work on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers' throws are on the money to veterans Randall Cobb, Mecole Hardman and Ty Conklin, while rookies Zack Kuntz and Izzy Abanikanda refine their blocking skills.