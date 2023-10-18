Aaron Rodgers spotted on field before Jets game on Sunday
Aaron Rodgers was spotted on field before the Jets game on Sunday throwing spirals. Can Rodgers shock the NFL, defy all odds and possibly return this season?
Aaron Rodgers was spotted on field before the Jets game on Sunday throwing spirals. Can Rodgers shock the NFL, defy all odds and possibly return this season?
Rodgers and the Jets are keeping hope alive on a long-shot return to the postseason.
People are tuning into the Jets, even without Aaron Rodgers.
How far will his box be from Taylor Swift?
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on all the latest news around the NFL. Christian Gonzalez is out for the season, leading the New England Patriots to trade for Los Angeles Chargers CB J.C. Jackson, prompting the hosts to discuss what went wrong for Jackson in LA. Randy Gregory was released from the Denver Broncos after playing only ten games of his five-year contract, as Sean Payton shows he's not hesitant to shed pieces that don't fit his vision for the team. Aaron Rodgers has stated that he wants to return to play this season. The hosts aren't sure that's possible, and even if he does, it may not be in the best interest of the New York Jets or Rodgers. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor returned to practice, but Charles isn't convinced he'll actually play for the Colts. Is Bill Belichick on the hot seat? Charles thinks so. The history for ownership getting rid of legendary coaches is rocky at best, but one route Robert Kraft could take would be to remove his powers as General Manager and elsewhere on the staff to encourage Bill to retire. As the hosts prepare for a huge matchup on Sunday between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, a conversation ensues about Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. All three hosts believe he's ready for his next head coaching job after making strides as a leader and coordinating a dominant defense over the last few years.
There were some famous faces at MetLife Stadium Sunday night, but the most popular with Jets fans might have been one they didn't expect: a version of Wilson that actually outplayed Patrick Mahomes for a stretch.
The Jets are standing by Zach Wilson at QB despite the criticism coming from a legendary former Jet. But could that change if Wilson and the offense continue to struggle?
The Lions stunned the Packers and knocked them out of playoff contention in Week 18 of last season. Will Jordan Love have more luck at Lambeau than his predecessor?
Welcome to the NFL Season —Taylor’s version, where NFL TV ratings could be impacted not by someone on the field, but someone in the stands.
Week 2 was a reminder that the Jets don't have Aaron Rodgers anymore.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
Richardson sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
Murray has not played or practiced with the team since tearing his ACL last December.
At LIV Golf's season-ending event, Phil Mickelson suggested a way for majors to add LIV players without using ranking points.
Dalton Del Don examines five situations where the stats don't tell the whole story, including why Breece Hall will run wild after the Jets' bye.
It's no surprise that Verstappen is the overwhelming favorite to win Sunday's race.
Ramsey had knee surgery in late July and wasn't supposed to return until December.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Larson looks to win his second straight race at Homestead on Sunday.
With fantasy basketball draft season in full swing, here are 10 players per round who may be worth passing on when it's time to pick.
Fantasy analyst Sal Vetri highlights several players that fantasy managers should look to trade away or acquire.