Get your popcorn ready. And your Scotch.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t spoken publicly since the draft. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Rodgers will do so on Friday, at 2:00 p.m. CT.

Rodgers has spoken privately to former Packers quarterback Brett Favre, and Favre’s public characterization of the call has made it clear that Rodgers wasn’t pleased with the draft picks made (a quarterback in round one) and not made (no receivers in any of the rounds) by the team, that Rodgers will finish his career elsewhere, and that Rodgers is starting to feel like the odd man out.

Everything Rodgers says and doesn’t say on Friday will be closely scrutinized. He will, as he always does, choose his words carefully. He may scoff at the notion that he’s unhappy. He may reiterate his intent to remain with the Packers until he retires.

Although his remarks will be calculated and tactical, his explanation could conflict in whole or in part with the things Favre said. If that happens, here’s hoping that Rodgers will be asked specifically to reconcile his words with Favre’s. Indeed, if Rodgers disagrees with the things Favre said on multiple radio shows after talking to Rodgers, Rodgers should be willing to say that we shouldn’t waste our time reading crap like that.

Aaron Rodgers will speak to reporters on Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk