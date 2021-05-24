  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aaron Rodgers skips Packers' first OTA practice session amid standoff with team

Ryan Wood, Packers News
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GREEN BAY – As expected, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a no-show Monday for the Green Bay Packers’ first organized team activities session of 2021, a person with knowledge of his plans told the USA TODAY Network. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

ESPN first reported that Rodgers was not in attendance.

The quarterback hasn't spoken publicly since ESPN first reported April 29 that Rodgers had told teammates he no longer wanted to play for the Packers. Rodgers isn't required to report for offseason workouts until the start of the Packers' mandatory minicamp June 8.

MORE: Julio Jones says 'I'm out of there' when asked about future with Falcons

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Rodgers could provide a first-hand perspective on his standoff with the team Monday night. Kenny Mayne, a staple of ESPN's "SportsCenter" who announced he was leaving the network this month, tweeted the rundown of his guests on his final episode of the show, scheduled for 10 p.m. CDT. Rodgers is among those listed to appear.

In years past Rodgers always has participated in the OTA sessions. But it’s likely other Packers players also stayed away Monday, given the ongoing disagreement between the league and the NFL players association regarding the length of the offseason program.

Tuesday's OTA session will be open to the media.

This article originally appeared on Packers News: Aaron Rodgers skips Green Bay Packers' first OTA practice session

Recommended Stories

  • Aaron Rodgers didn't report to Packers OTAs, per ESPN

    By missing voluntary workouts with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers will forfeit $500,000.

  • NFL investigates claim team told Chung he was ‘not the right minority’ for job

    Korean American says remark made during coaching interviewLeague is attempting to diversify coaching ranks Eugene Chung during his time on the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff. Photograph: George Gojkovich/Getty Images The NFL is investigating an allegation by the former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching role. Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved. He said the comment came after he was initially told he was “not really a minority”. “I was like, ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe. When Chung asked what the interviewer meant he was told he was “not the right minority that we’re looking for.” The 51-year-old played five seasons in the NFL before serving as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. “I asked about [the comment], and as soon as the backtracking started, I was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no, you said it. Now that it’s out there, let’s talk about it,’” Chung said. “It was absolutely mind-blowing to me that, in 2021, something like that is actually a narrative.” The NFL said on Monday it is reviewing Chung’s comments. “That comment is completely inappropriate and contrary to league values and workplace policies,” the league said in its statement. “The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all personnel in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.” The Fritz Pollard Alliance, which promotes diversity in the NFL, said it was disappointed by Chung’s story. “If the comments regarding his status as a Korean American are true, it’s further evidence the NFL’s actual hiring practices are still riddled with discrimination,” said the group in a statement. The NFL has come under increasing pressure to diversify its coaching ranks. While the majority of players are Black, the overwhelming majority of coaches are white. Chung, though, does not directly blame the league for his experiences. “I’m not sitting here bashing the league at all, because there are great mentors and there are great coaches that embrace the difference,” Chung said. “It’s just when the Asians don’t fit the narrative, that’s where my stomach churns a little bit.”

  • Kenny Mayne's final 'SportsCenter' will have Aaron Rodgers, Sue Bird, Marshawn Lynch as guests

    Kenny Mayne's leaves ESPN officially Monday night after his final 11 p.m. "SportsCenter." Aaron Rodgers, Marshawn Lynch and Sue Bird will be guests.

  • Capitals lose in first round for third-straight year and offseason questions loom

    Early Stanley Cup playoff exit vs. Bruins hard to view as anything other than another missed opportunity for Washington.

  • Box Office: ‘F9’ Drives to Mighty $162 Million Debut Overseas

    “F9” has the international box office sizzling. The latest installment in Universal’s testosterone-fueled franchise kicked off with a massive $162.4 million in eight markets, including China, Korea and Hong Kong. Those ticket sales easily mark the best start for a Hollywood blockbuster since COVID-19 hit. It’s an encouraging start to summer movie season, particularly because […]

  • Rams CB Jalen Ramsey cryptically recruits Julio Jones on Twitter amid trade rumors

    Count Jalen Ramsey among those who think the Rams should trade for Julio Jones.

  • Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers not reporting to start of OTAs

    Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will not be reporting to the start of OTAs.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.

  • Sal D’Amato explains justification for 10-8 in Chandler vs. Oliveira at UFC 262 – but there’s gray area

    Understand the judging criteria, and you'll understand why Sal D'Amato scored Round 1 10-8 for Michael Chandler.

  • Golf betting: Feeling lucky? You can still get long odds on Phil Mickelson to win U.S. Open

    Phil Mickelson is still a long shot to win the U.S. Open.

  • Motor racing-Leclerc hopes for a home race with better luck than before

    The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.

  • Soccer-Pirlo says his Juventus future does not depend on top-four finish

    To clinch a top-four finish, the Turin club must win their final game in Bologna on Sunday and hope AC Milan or Napoli drop points in their games against Atalanta and Hellas Verona. Failure to reach European soccer’s top club competition would be an enormous disappointment for Juve, winners of nine consecutive league titles before this season, and the situation has resulted in speculation that Pirlo will be replaced.

  • Josh Richardson with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

    Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021

  • Harvick's first race at COTA leads to top-five Xfinity finish

    AUSTIN, Texas — Kevin Harvick called himself a 45-year-old rookie in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. That‘d normally be seen as a stretch — considering his 2006 title, 47 career wins and 347 overall starts in the Xfinity Series — but perhaps not this weekend at the Circuit of The Americas. Harvick had never stepped foot […]

  • Damir Hadzovic vs. Yancy Medeiros pulled from UFC Fight Night 188 lineup

    Just hours before they were set to step into the octagon, Damir Hadzovic and Yancy Medeiros have been pulled from UFC Fight Night 188.

  • The Detroit Red Wings' rebuild just got a little boost from the Boston Bruins. Here's why

    The Detroit Red Wings get a better pick because the Washington Capitals were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Report: Donovan Mitchell furious at Jazz decision to sit him Game 1 vs. Grizzlies

    The Jazz sitting Mitchell was certainly peculiar.

  • Aaron Rodgers does not report to Packers OTAs amid trade drama

    Aaron Rodgers continues to show he wants nothing to do with the Packers.