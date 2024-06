The New York Jets are having their OTAs and two prominent players are not present.

Robert Saleh addressed the absence of Aaron Rodgers and Haason Reddick.

Saleh said both players are subject to fines per the CBA.

Rodgers’ absence is due to an event that was important to him, said the Jets’ coach.

Robert Saleh confirms that Haason Reddick and Aaron Rodgers are not at minicamp pic.twitter.com/ehSYU8rXMb — Jets Videos (@snyjets) June 11, 2024

