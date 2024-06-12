Aaron Rodgers skips Jets mandatory minicamp for ‘unexcused’ reason, could be fined for absence

Aaron Rodgers skipped the New York Jets’ mandatory minicamp for an “unexcused” reason, according to head coach Robert Saleh.

“Aaron and I spoke before OTAs [organized team activities] started,” Saleh told reporters on Tuesday. “He’s been very good in communication – he’s been here the entire time.

“It’s unexcused but he had an event that was very important to him which he communicated,” added Saleh referring to Rodgers’ minicamp absence.

CNN has reached out to Rodgers’ representatives to ask what event he attended rather participating in the minicamp.

Back-up quarterback Tyrod Taylor will handle the first-team reps in camp with Rodgers away, the Jets said.

According to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, players who miss the first day of mandatory minicamp with an unexcused reason can be subject to a $16,953 fine. Missing a second day comes with a $33,908 fine for the second day and $50,855 for a third day.

According to Spotrac, Rodgers’ 2024 cap hit will be just over $17 million, with a $3,161,112 base salary, a $7 million signing bonus and a $7 million option.

The Jets’ mandatory minicamp began on Tuesday and runs until Thursday.

According to the NFL, all teams can “conduct one one mandatory minicamp during Phase Three of the offseason workout program.” Previous offseason workouts were voluntary, but skipping minicamp is a finable offense.

While a veteran player missing mandatory minicamp isn’t unheard of, it is notable that Rodgers is absent after how his debut season with the Jets transpired.

Rodgers missed the majority of the 2023 season after tearing his Achilles tendon on the four snaps of his first game for the team having arrived in the offseason with much fanfare.

Although there were rumors near the end of the season that Rodgers might make a shock return to the field, the quarterback did not and instead chose to continue rehabilitation for his injury.

While Rodgers is missing the opening of the Jets’ mandatory minicamp, the 41-year-old has been on the practice field already with his teammates, with the team’s social media account showing him throwing the ball and participating in drills.

Rodgers is not the only Jet to be missing from minicamp, with pass rusher Haason Reddick also absent with an unexcused reason.

“I spoke to him over the weekend,” Saleh said of Reddick. “I appreciate the dialogue. He’s in a really good place mentally, working his tail off like we already know. But he’s choosing to sit out this one unexcused.”

Reddick was traded to New York from the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason having got 11 sacks last year.

