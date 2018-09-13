Aaron Rodgers sits out of practice again, 'This is no layup' Mike McCarthy says

Whether or not Aaron Rodgers can “walk on water,” as Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer humorously said, he hasn’t been able to practice yet this week.

While the popular assumption still seems to be that Rodgers will play despite what he called a sprained knee, considering his heroics last Sunday night against the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy is stressing that it’s no sure thing.

“I think he’s going through the process. I’m sure he’s sore today,” McCarthy said. “This is no layup. That’s why it’s a day-to-day situation.”

No layup? Hearts in Wisconsin just skipped a beat.

Aaron Rodgers would have to play without much, if any, practice

Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday, and McCarthy said in his news conference Thursday that he wouldn’t practice again. Rodgers would be back with the rehab group.

Wednesday and Thursday are the two biggest days in an NFL practice week, when a team plays on Sunday. That’s when most of the preparation happens. Rodgers said Wednesday he would be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings this week without taking practice reps.

“I agree with that, yes,” McCarthy said.

A tough matchup with or without Rodgers

The Packers are in a tough spot. The game against the Vikings is enormous in the NFC North race. The Vikings and Packers are co-favorites to win the division. Yet, it’s obviously risky to have Rodgers play with a sprained knee against the Vikings, one of the best defenses in the league.

It seems like Rodgers will play, considering he played in the second half of Week 1 after being injured. It’s rare to see a player come back into a game one week, and play as well as Rodgers did against Chicago, and sit out the next.

However, as McCarthy said, it’s no layup.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t practicing on Thursday, after suffering a knee injury last week. (AP)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Story Continues

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Naomi Osaka reveals what Serena told her while fans booed at U.S. Open

• Mayor lifts Nike ban in Louisiana town following outcry

• Jags coach gets too ‘pissed off’ to watch Super Bowl

• Antonio Brown apologizes to ESPN reporter after sending threatening tweet

