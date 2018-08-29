Aaron Rodgers Signs Record-Setting Contract, Has Yet To Pay Off $20 Debt To Davante Adams

The Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers agreed to terms on a record-setting four-year, $134 million extension on Tuesday.

The deal makes Rodgers, 34, the highest-paid player in NFL history with more than $100 million guaranteed. However, the six-time Pro Bowler wasn't the only Packer with money on his mind.

Rodgers apparently owes teammate Davante Adams $20 from 2016 and Green Bay's star wide receiver has not forgotten about the debt. He quote tweeted the news of the contract, which was also reported by former Packer James Jones, with: "Yet he still aint paid me my $20 I let em borrow in ‘16."

Yet he still aint paid me my $20 I let em borrow in ‘16 https://t.co/j6eZDBwTR7 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) August 29, 2018

Maybe Rodgers new deal will give him some spare change to repay Adams. Considering that it has already been two years, we're not sure he may see that $20 again either way.

This story will be updated when or if Rodgers pays Adams.