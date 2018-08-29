Aaron Rodgers signs huge four-year extension with Packers, reports say

Aaron Rodgers has become the highest-paid player in the NFL, according to multiple reports.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is said to have signed a four-year extension worth $33.5million per year with $100m in guarantees.

It is also claimed that Rodgers' first-year payout will be significant — he will earn more than $80 million by March. His reported $57.5m signing bonus is the largest in NFL history.

Rodgers' deal surpasses quarterback Matt Ryan's contract extension from this past offseason. Ryan is scheduled to make $150m over five years with the Atlanta Falcons.

Rodgers, 34, will likely remain in Green Bay until the end of his career with the new deal. He had two years remaining on his current contract, which he signed in 2013 and was worth $110m through 2018.

At the time of his old contract, which was worth $22m per year, Rodgers was the highest-paid quarterback. He slipped to 10th place by this past summer with other quarterbacks getting more recent — and lucrative — deals.