Aaron Rodgers shrugs at possibility of never winning a second Super Bowl

The new interview of Aaron Rodgers, which landed his thirtysomething mug on the cover of ESPN The Magazine, featured plenty of useful nuggets mined by Mina Kimes. One relates to the ongoing effort of the Rodgers and the Packers to pan for another nugget of Super Bowl gold.

Asked whether the possibility of ending his career by winning only one championship scares him, Rodgers told Kimes, “No.”

“I mean, it’d be disappointing,” Rodgers said. “But no. I’d love to go back at least a few more times. But at some point, my career’s going to be over, and I’m going to move on and do other things and be excited about that chapter in my life.”

It’s a pragmatic response. With so many great quarterbacks never having won a single Super Bowl, it’s hard to call a player’s career incomplete if he doesn’t have at least two.

Still, it’s even harder for a quarterback to be in the conversation of “best ever” with only one ring, especially with the likes of Tom Brady, Joe Montana, John Elway, and Peyton Manning having at least two each. Maybe that won’t matter to Rodgers after his career ends. Until that happens, it’s hard to imagine that he doesn’t really care about the prospect of never matching what he accomplished in 2010.