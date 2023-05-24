Aaron Rodgers showers Nathaniel Hackett with love as two set to work together again

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett have been reunited after the two spent three years together in Green Bay while Hackett was the OC under head coach Matt LaFleur before Hackett left to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2022.

To say Rodgers is excited to work with Hackett again would be quite an understatement. During his Tuesday press conference, Rodgers was asked about working with Hackett again and couldn’t help but shower the OC with as much love as possible.

“I love Nate so much,” Rodgers said. “He’s so fun to work with. He has the ability to bring the same type of crazy energy everyday without any stimulants. I don’t think he drinks any coffee, but he’s just the same energetic guy every single day. He’s got a great way of teaching where it is interactive and him and I have spent a lot of time after hours just going back through certain concepts that we like, re-naming a few things, subtle adjustments we might have done that he forgot about and then re-introducing some new concepts that he’s brought back at other places he’s been.”

Rodgers also brought up Hackett’s history of calling plays in multiple spots, including two previous stops as offensive coordinator before moving to Green Bay in 2019.

“He called plays in Jacksonville and Buffalo and obviously worked with not just his dad (Paul Hackett), but Jon Gruden and some great coaches around the League, so it’s a conglomeration with all of the different things with it based on a west coast offense, so him and I have commonality with the language and stuff, so it’s been great. I love him so much.”

Having that connection already established but also being able to pull from multiple offensive thoughts can help Rodgers and Hackett open up the playbook and make the Jets quite an explosive offense with all the talent across the board.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire