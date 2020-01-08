Aaron Rodgers has theory on why Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones' 'infatuation' with new head coach

Aaron Rodgers is preparing for a divisional round playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

But questions about his former coach joining the Dallas Cowboys were inevitable. The Green Bay Packers quarterback talked about Mike McCarthy becoming the head coach of the Cowboys with reporters on Wednesday.

He did so with a sly dig about the Packers winning in Dallas as the reason Jerry Jones was drawn to him.

“We’ve had a lot of success down there, and I think that was probably one of the reasons,” Rodgers said per Pro Football Talk. “We won the Super Bowl down there, we won some big games down there over the years. “So I’m not surprised that Jerry had an infatuation with Mike because we’ve had some really good performances.”

Packers have dominated Cowboys

The Packers are 8-2 against the Cowboys since Aaron Rodgers took over for Brett Favre and 4-0 in games against Dallas at AT&T stadium in addition to their Super Bowl XLV victory in the building.

Green Bay won in Dallas earlier this season and upset the No. 1 seed Cowboys in the 2016-17 playoffs en route to the NFC championship game, victories Rodgers surely takes great pleasure in. So why not remind Cowboys fans when given the opportunity?

Aaron Rodgers said he's communicated with Mike McCarthy and shared a theory on why he got hired in Dallas. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

Rodgers texted McCarthy after hiring

He also wished McCarthy well and said the had a text exchange with his former coach since he took the job.

“I thought maybe he would go somewhere where he had some GM opportunity was well,” McCarthy said. “But I’m happy for him. I sent him a text, he sent me a text back.”

McCarthy was fired from Green Bay last season while on reportedly very icy terms with Rodgers. But things weren’t so bad that the two can’t share in McCarthy’s good news.

