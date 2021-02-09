Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Are Engaged

According to multiple reports, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are engaged. News first broke that the two were dating last week, just days before the Green Bay Packers star said he got engaged in 2020 thanked his ‘fiancee’ during the NFL Honors broadcast on CBS. While he didn’t name names, a source tells ET that Rodgers and the ‘Big Little Lies’ star have been dating for months.

