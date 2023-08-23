Aaron Rodgers set to make Jets debut: How to watch preseason game vs. Giants

Aaron Rodgers' transition to the New York Jets has been documented on HBO's "Hard Knocks," but he has yet to make his official debut – until now.

After watching from the sidelines during the Jets' first three preseason games, Rodgers is expected to suit up for the first time with the Jets in the preseason finale against the New York Giants on Saturday. Head coach Robert Saleh said the decision to start the veteran quarterback in his first preseason game since 2018 boiled down to the simple fact that "he's new" to the team.

"I know he's been in the league for a very long time, but we just didn't want Sept. 11 to be the first time he's stepped in the Met Life Stadium," Saleh said, referring to the Jets' regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills. "You can't coach scared, you can't play scared."

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Here is everything you need to know about Rodgers' debut:

When is Aaron Rodgers' first game with the New York Jets?

Rodgers' debut with the Jets will take place during the team's preseason finale against the Giants on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home to both the Jets and Giants, although the Jets will technically be the away team.

How to watch Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets debut

You can catch Rodgers in the Jets' green and white for the first time on NFL Network. It can also be streamed on NFL+, which requires a subscription of $9.99 a month.

When did Aaron Rodgers get traded to the New York Jets?

Rodgers, 39, was traded to the Jets in April after he spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he won Super Bowl XLV, Super Bowl MVP, as well as league MVP in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021. He first announced his intention to break up with the Packers and play for the Jets in March, but blamed Green Bay for holding up a trade. Rodgers agreed to a pay cut and reworked contract with the Jets in July after being dealt to the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers watches from the sidelines during the Jets' preseason game against the Buccaneers on Aug. 19.

When is the last time Aaron Rodgers played in the preseason?

Rodgers last appeared in a preseason game in 2018 with the Packers, but he said he "looks forward to being out there" with the Jets on Saturday.

"There's always that risk and reward. I think over the years, it just hasn't made sense based on a number of factors. I used to enjoy playing in preseason during my younger years, just to feel that first hit or feel the nerves of the first drive," Rodgers said Tuesday. "It was not much of a discussion with Robert (Saleh.) I think he was a little more nervous that I would say no, but I was already leaning toward asking him to play, so it was an easy conversation."

.@AaronRodgers12 on playing in the preseason finale against the Giants. pic.twitter.com/j7rJj7CmIB — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 22, 2023

How long will Aaron Rodgers play against the New York Giants?

Don't expect Rodgers to be on the field long, but he won't hang up his cleats after one possession. Saleh said the team's new quarterback will play several series against the Giants to get some live reps ahead of Week 1.

“I don’t want to just throw (Rodgers) out there for a series and get him out,” Saleh said. “I’d like to see those guys go through transition, get to the sideline, have some adjustments, get back to the field, play with those adjustments. You’d like to see that transition happen a few times.”

Rodgers added that he's "not sure how long it's going to be, but it'll be good to be out there with the guys."

What jersey number is Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers won't be donning No. 12, the jersey number he wore during his first 18 years in Green Bay. Although New York Jets Hall of Famer Joe Namath approved of the Jets unretiring his No. 12, Rodgers declined in honor of Namath and opted to wear No. 8, his college jersey number at the University of California, Berkeley.

Saturday will be the first time Rodgers wears No. 8 in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers arrives for a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

What is the New York Jets' 2023-24 schedule?

NFL 2023: Complete week-by-week schedule

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aaron Rodgers' Jets NFL preseason debut vs. Giants: Time, how to watch