Aaron Rodgers set goal of mid-December return

Aaron Rodgers is really pushing to make a return to th field this season. He recently told Pat McAfee he thinks he can return in “a few fortnights”. He’s doubling down on that goal.

Rodgers told Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Melissa Stark that his goal is to return from his Achilles injury in mid-December. That lines up with his “few fortnights” thought — for those who don’t know, a fortnight is 14 days.

Aaron Rodgers’ goal is to return in mid-December, he told @melissastark, according to her report on NBC just now. Would be an incredible recovery and in time for a possible playoff push for the #Jets. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 13, 2023

A mid-December return would not only be an incredible comeback, it would give the Jets a huge boost for a late playoff push. Rodgers could potentially return for the Jets final four games against the Dolphins, Commanders, Browns and Patriots.

If Rodgers is true to his goal, the Jets only have to hang in there for just a few more weeks with Zach Wilson before getting their star back for a stretch run.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire