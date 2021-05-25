Aaron Rodgers Serenaded Fiancée Shailene Woodley in Hawaii & Packers Fans Are Not Pleased

Jenzia Burgos
·1 min read
It looks like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley headed to Hawaii for another post-engagement vacation—and some football fans aren’t too happy about it! As it turns out, the NFL star’s trip coincided with the start of the Packers’ off-season training program, meaning Rodgers skipped the activities to soak up the sun with his fiancée instead.

“Aaron Rodgers was NOT among the group of players who reported to Lambeau Field on Monday for the start of organized team activities,” ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky revealed in a tweet on Monday, May 24. Many fans noted that just two days earlier, Green Bay Packers player, 37, was spotted out in Kapalua, Hawaii with his...

