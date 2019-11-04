Aaron Rodgers sends a message after ugly loss in L.A.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers never says anything he doesn’t mean, and everything he says always has meaning.

So consider what he said on Sunday, after the Packers suffered an ugly loss in L.A. against the Chargers.

“We’ve got to be honest with our routine and the decisions we made in the last 48 hours, and make sure that our head is in the right place the next time we come on a big road trip,” Rodgers told reporters after the 26-11 defeat.

Although he also said that the previously 7-1 Packers were served a helping of humble pie, he didn’t blame the butt-whupping entirely on a team that had grown satisfied with its positive results.

“I don’t think it was complacency at all,” Rodgers said. “I just think whether it was the trip, not everybody taking care of themselves the right way over the two days, or we were just tired, or the differences in temperature. But those are just excuses, and the facts are that we just weren’t locked in from the start, and that’s a little disappointing.”

Rodgers recently told NBC’s Mike Tirico that “I know what I’m doing” when speaking at press conferences, and Rodgers surely knew what he was doing on Sunday. It’s not entirely clear what Rodgers was addressing, but it’s clear that one or more teammates did or failed to do something that allowed them to be ready to go, perhaps by enjoying themselves a little too much during their time in L.A.

The Packers have a chance to get things right on Sunday against the Panthers. Then, after a bye week, the Packers close with four of six games on the road, including trips to San Francisco, Minnesota, and Detroit.