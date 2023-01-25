Aaron Rodgers sees potential in Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'He’s talented enough to have a long career'

Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

As offseason questions surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers loom, the four-time MVP gave his thoughts on Jets QB Zach Wilson.

In his weekly spot on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers spoke about the BYU product and his journey in the NFL so far.

“I think he’s super talented,” he said. “I think a little humility is good for all of us at various times in our careers. I think the first year, they literally had no players. They came to practice against us and I was like, ‘the defense can play and the offense needs some more players.’”

The Jets and Packers had joint practice prior to the 2021-22 season and even then Rodgers saw something in the No. 2 overall pick, he just needed some players to help him reach that next level.

Rodgers believes the Jets did that by drafting wide receiver Garrett Wilson, running back Breece Hall and signing tight end TJ Uzomah. And now it’s up to the team to figure out how to get Zach Wilson back on track.

“Then they added a young receiver from Ohio State, is it? And got a tight end from the Bengals, I believe. They picked a running back who was pretty damn good last year.”

Rodgers continued to offer some advice for the young gunslinger. “For [Wilson], it’s going to be humility, just lean into that, and be consistently working on the fundamentals. I think he’s so talented, but the best in the business can make all the plays outside the pocket can move around, but fundamentally inside the pocket… that’s where you beat teams. .. I hope that whoever they decide to go with at coordinator can work with him and kind of break down a lot of fundamentals for him and get him playing on time. I think he’s talented enough to have a long career in the league.”

Despite those additions, Wilson struggled in his second season. In nine games, he threw for 1688 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. A combination of injuries and poor play which led to a benching resulted in the Jets losing their final six games and missing the playoffs.

It also led to the Jets and OC Mike LaFleur parting ways. Gang Green is now looking for a new coordinator to shepherd Wilson or whoever they bring in to play quarterback next season, which could be Rodgers.

Rodgers has an out after the 2023 season, and there are rumblings that the Packers are looking for two first-round draft picks if a team wants to trade for the quarterback. However, Green Bay reportedly will only trade him to the AFC.

Jets owner Woody Johnson told reporters after the season ended that he believes the team is missing a quarterback and is “absolutely” open to pursuing a veteran signal-caller.

With the Packers potentially looking to ship Rodgers, the Jets looking for a QB and the future Hall-of-Famer taking a liking to New York’s skill positions, the pieces are potentially falling into place for a deal. But the football world will have to wait and see.