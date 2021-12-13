The toe injury plaguing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got worse on Sunday night.

Rodgers said after the Packers beat the Bears that his toe was hurting him more than before.

“It feels worse,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know what kind of setback that I had tonight but we’ll look at it tomorrow. But definitely, definitely took a step back tonight.”

Rodgers is hoping to avoid surgery but acknowledged that it might be necessary and said he was in pain as he walked off the field.

“I can’t make that call right now,” Rodgers said. “That would be last resort, for sure, but I’ve got to see what kind of setback it was tonight.”

Despite the injured toe, Rodgers completed 29 of 37 passes for 341 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers’ 45-30 win.

Aaron Rodgers says his toe feels worse, had a setback vs. Bears originally appeared on Pro Football Talk