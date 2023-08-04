Aaron Rodgers says time with Jets has ‘definitely exceeded my expectations’

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in New York for about four months now and has already made himself one with the city. He took in Knicks and Rangers playoff games at Madison Square Garden and channeled his inner “Swiftie” at a Taylor Swift show at MetLife Stadium.

Of course, the football piece of it has been fun for Rodgers too. Maybe even more so than he originally thought.

Rodgers spoke to Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth of NBC during Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game and, during the interview, said his time so far with the Jets “has definitely exceeded my expectations.” Rodgers took part, when he could because of injury, in OTAs and also has said he wouldn’t mind playing in the preseason. Those are things Rodgers hadn’t done over the past few seasons as his relationship in Green Bay started to sour.

Rodgers has been soaking everything in ever since the Jets acquired him in April for a package of picks including a conditional pick in 2024 that could (and likely will) be a first-round pick.

Some of Rodgers’ own personal expectations have already been surpassed. Now the goal is to help the Jets reach and exceed the expectations of them by those across the football media world.

