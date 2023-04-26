Aaron Rodgers says Super Bowl III trophy 'looking a little lonely,' believes Jets 'can win it all'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) (right) and New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (left) address the media during the introductory news conference. / Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday was a historic day for the Jets franchise, with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers officially joining the team, posing for photos with his new No. 8 jersey and speaking with reporters during his introductory news conference.

While Rodgers was non-committal about exactly how long he plans to play for Gang Green, the 39-year-old was clearly excited about joining the organization, and he’s got his eyes on bringing a Super Bowl to an organization, and a fan base, that hasn’t won a championship in 54 years.

“The Jets have an incredible, passionate fan base. I saw that last year at Lambeau,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, I know about Fireman Ed and his passion for the team, and I think that’s an exciting draw to this as well, is being part of something special. I grew up watching old VHS tapes of the Super Bowls, so obviously I know about The Guarantee and Broadway Joe. Been a while since then. I noticed walking in this morning that the Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely.”

Here are some of the other topics Rodgers hit on during his intro press conference…

On why he wanted to join the Jets

“This is a surreal day for me. After spending 18 years in the same city, it’s been a lot of introductions today and meeting a lot of people, but there’s a lot of excitement. I’m here because I believe in this team, I believe in coach Saleh, I believe in the direction of Joe Douglas. Obviously, he’s drafted well in recent years, having the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year.”

“I’m excited about the new adventure here in New York.”

“I’m an old guy, so I want to be part of a team that can win it all, and I believe that this is a place we can get that done.”



On joining an already talented team trending in the right direction

“What coach has done the last couple of years; he’s building something special the right way. With the right values, the right leadership, and I think I can just fit in perfectly. I’m not here to be a savior of any kind. I’m just here to be the best quarterback I can be, to lead authentically, and to inspire the guys around me to raise their level of play to an even greater spot.”

On wearing No. 8 instead of No. 12

“There are some iconic names that have played here, probably none more iconic than No. 12. And I heard what he said about unretiring his number, but to me, 12 is Broadway Joe and I didn’t even want to go down that path, and I’m excited about going back to my college number. But there’s something special about playing in a city, for a team like this with a storied franchise. Obviously going way. Way back to Super Bowl III, to be a part of something special would definitely help you go down in the history of the organization. I already have 18 years in an incredibly iconic organization, and it would be fun to be a part of the history of this one as well.”