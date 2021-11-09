Aaron Rodgers says ‘small possibility’ he’ll miss Seahawks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers missed one game due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, but he thinks there’s a good chance he will return to the field when the Green Bay Packers take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The Packers QB joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, just four days following his most recent appearance where he claimed he didn’t lie about his COVID-19 vaccination status. When discussing Green Bay’s upcoming matchup, the veteran said there’s a “small possibility” he will be out for a second straight week.

Where are you post Covid getting back into football Aaron??



"It's hard to be away from the team & I'm proud of the way they battled on Sunday" ~@AaronRodgers12 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/ntR4cC4DDw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2021

The earliest Rodgers can return to the team is Saturday, Nov. 14, in accordance with the NFL’s protocols. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, Nov. 3, after testing positive. He said he will “absolutely” start if he is eligible to return to the team ahead of the game.

Story continues

Unvaccinated players must isolate for a minimum of 10 days and be asymptomatic before they can return following a positive test. Vaccinated players, meanwhile, just need two negative tests more than 24 hours apart and must be asymptomatic before they are allowed to return. While Rodgers told reporters in August that he was “immunized,” he has not received a league-approved vaccine and is designated as an unvaccinated player in the NFL’s eyes.

The Packers turned to second-year quarterback Jordan Love to fill Rodgers’ absence in Week 9 on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. Love and the Packers’ offense struggled to get things going and eventually fell by a score of 13-7, snapping the team’s seven-game winning streak.

While the stats and eye test were not stellar, Rodgers said on Tuesday that he was encouraged by what he saw from his understudy at Arrowhead Stadium.

Your thoughts on Jordan Love's performance??



"He did a really nice job in a very tough environment.. there was a lot of really good things to build on & it should give him confidence going forward" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/k9Vi7nwYpf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2021

Another development with Rodgers came when the NFL distributed updated COVID-19 protocols to teams on Tuesday. Teams were reminded that unvaccinated players must wear a mask at all times when indoors.

The NFL also reiterates The Rodgers Rule: Individuals who aren’t fully vaccinated must wear a mask at all times indoors. “This includes while giving media interviews or participating in media briefings conducted indoors either at the club facility or at the stadium on game day.” pic.twitter.com/gZqQ7fLdla — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2021

Rodgers had previously done interviews from the Packers’ media room, whereas other unvaccinated players had been doing them through video conference.

Kickoff between the Packers and Seahawks is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.