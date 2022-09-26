Aaron Rodgers says he saw something on Buccaneers’ Jumbotron that helped Packers win

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted after Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers that the big screen in the Bucs’ stadium showed the Packers something that gave them some key insight in the game’s final moments.

After the game, Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi asked Rodgers why he was talking to head coach Matt LaFleur as the Packers’ defense was on the field before the Buccaneers attempted a game-tying two-point conversion. Rodgers gave a cryptic answer that hinted that he saw something on the stadium screen that let him know what play the Bucs were going to run.

“Well they showed it on the previous play, too,” Rodgers said. “It was a delay on both plays. But sometimes you see things in the game. Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn’t show, even at home. I saw something. I just passed on the information.”

What did Rodgers mean by that? It’s not clear, but social media was abuzz with interpretations that Rodgers saw Tom Brady and the Bucs’ coaches strategizing on the sideline on the Jumbotron, that Rodgers figured out what the Bucs were going to do from what the Jumbotron showed, and that he told LaFleur, who then sent the message in to the Packers’ defense.

If that’s the case, Tom Brady may move from breaking tablets to breaking the Buccaneers’ in-house cameras the next time they get close to him in a game.

