Aaron Rodgers says he intends to play for the Jets in 2023

The long wait may finally be coming to an end. Aaron Rodgers is ready to become a New York Jet.

Rodgers appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday and, after about 20 minutes of rambling, announced he had made the decision Friday that he will play in 2023.

“I’ve made it clear my intention is to play for the New York Jets,” he said.

Needless to say, the Jets are excited and their social team wasted no time getting some work done.

Rodgers noted that he is still under contract with the Packers and that the teams need to work out trade compensation, but that his intention is to be the Jets quarterback in 2023. He said he loves the Packers organization but he knows that the team is ready to move on from Rodgers and is ready to hand the keys to Jordan Love, their 2020 first-round draft pick. “The Packers want to move on. And now so do I,” Rodgers said.

On that same note, Rodgers says it’s the Packers that are holding up the deal and getting the compensation he wants. There have been conflicting reports on what the Packers want in return for Rodgers.

But the bottom line is this: At some point, a trade will likely get done and Aaron Rodgers will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets in 2023. The drama is almost over.

