Aaron Rodgers says Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia should be head coach in NFL

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might not know if he'll play in the NFL again but he's certain about one thing: Rich Bisaccia should be an NFL head coach.

"If anyone ever called me as a reference, one name that has been floating around out there who I would give a ringing endorsement to is Rich Bisaccia," Rodgers said during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," referencing the Packers' special teams coordinator. "I'm a tremendous, tremendous fan of his."

Bisaccia, who led a resurgent Packers special teams in 2022, is seeking the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job. He's reportedly getting a second interview with the Colts, according to the Indy Star.

Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is shown during the first quarter of their game Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 41-17.

Rodgers gave a long list of reasons on what makes Bisaccia the perfect choice.

Among them includes Bisaccia's "incredible" ability to control a players' room through accountability and respect. Bisaccia is "very thoughtful, very sharp" who brings "love" to his relationships, which Rodgers said, is the "perfect combo."

"He's a prototypical leader who wants to be respected more than he's liked," said Rodgers, who explained this is his approach to being a leader as well. "You have someone who shows you how much they care and love you and it’s real."

"Contrary to common thought there’s not a lot of Rich Bisaccia-types out there," Rodgers later said. "There's not a lot of people like that."

Under Bisaccia, the Packers significantly improved on special teams in 2022, jumping 10 spots from last place in 2021 to 22nd in Rick Gosselin's annual NFL rankings, and had their first All-Pro kickoff returner in team history with Keisean Nixon.

"He changed that phase of our team for sure," Rodgers said.

Bisaccia was hired by the Packers last offseason to fix a special teams unit that has long struggled, none more evident than during the team's divisional round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

Bisaccia has spent 40 years in coaching across the NFL and college ranks. He came to the NFL in 2002 and won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in his first season as the team's special teams coordinator. He has also been an assistant head coach for five teams in his college and NFL coaching career.

Bisaccia, who has never been a head coach at any level, is 62 years old.

"I think in this league it’s harder for older coaches to get jobs," Rodgers said. "I think we can all agree on that. That's not a mind-blowing statement. There's not a lot of 60-year-old guys getting head coaching jobs. There's fewer and fewer because most teams want to go with the young, upcoming guy."

Bisaccia, who was 7-5 as the interim head coach with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 after Jon Gruden resigned early in October of that season amid controversy, was passed over for the permanent job in favor of Josh McDaniels, who was 45 years old at the time. McDaniels' Raiders went 6-11 this season.

Rodgers said Bisaccia has "paid his dues."

"Everybody loves Rich," Rodgers added. "You want to be a player's coach, it's not about being liked. It's about being respected first. ... And Rich Bisaccia understands that to a T."

