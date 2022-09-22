After Tom Brady threw a Microsoft Surface on the sideline against the Saints last December, the quarterback said the NFL issued a warning not to do it again. He did it again.

Brady smashed another one out of frustration against the Saints on Sunday, apologizing on social media after the Bucs’ victory.

Aaron Rodgers hadn’t seen video of Brady destroying the Surface but said if the Bucs quarterback threw it, then it was different from his infamous tablet toss during the 2015 season.

“Tossed,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “Tossed,” he repeated.

“I don’t think I threw it hard enough for any damage to happen to it,” Rodgers added.

Brady predicted that his tablet throw would “become another Twitter meme or something like that.” It has. Rodgers’ first and only toss of a Surface did, too.

“Tempted? Aw, shit, all the time,” Rodgers said. “Actually doing? I’ve done it once. Not the tablet’s fault, but it’s hard to remind yourself of that in the moment. . . . I’ve tossed it to where it’s hit the ground only one time. I might’ve tossed it to one of the guys who holds onto it, but I’ve only tossed it once. And it wasn’t an intent to smash it. It was just, ‘Get away from me.”’

Aaron Rodgers says his one-time tablet toss wasn’t hard enough to damage it originally appeared on Pro Football Talk