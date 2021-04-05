Aaron Rodgers says 'nothing's really changed' regarding future with Packers

Rodgers: 'Nothing's really changed' regarding Packers' future originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Throughout the 2020 NFL season, Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers made multiple comments questioning what his future was in Green Bay following the selection of Jordan Love in the first round of last year's NFL Draft.

Despite turning in one of the best seasons of his career in 2020 -- a campaign where he was named league MVP -- Rodgers still believes that his future with Green Bay remains up in the air.

"I think we're exactly where we were last year. I made comments after the draft and throughout the season. I don't feel like any of that has changed," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show.

"My future a lot of it is out of my control. That's why I've used the phrase 'beautiful mystery,' because it is quite uncertain which direction things are going to go."

Following the Packers' loss to Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game, Rodgers brought on tons of speculation regarding his future in Green Bay when he said "a lot of guy's futures, they’re uncertain, myself included."

Just a few days later, Packers CEO Mark Murphy shot down the quarterback's comments by saying "we're not idiots" and that Rodgers will "be back" in Green Bay next season.

Regardless of what happens between Green Bay and Rodgers down the line, the quarterback said he is at peace with the current situation.

"All I can do is play my best and I feel like last year I did do that," Rodgers said. "I may have thrown a wrench into some timelines that may have been thought about or desired. Ultimately, things haven't changed on that front. I meant what I said last year about really being at peace with the whole thing and that hasn't changed. I feel good about the way I played and the way I led."

Rodgers has three years remaining on his contract with the Packers, but the team can release him after the 2021 season with a $17 million cap hit. However, barring something unforeseen, it's hard to imagine Green Bay releasing Rodgers -- a trade would likely be the only way No. 12 doesn't remain with the Packers for the next three seasons.

Should Green Bay want to move on from Rodgers after the 2021 season, it's hard to imagine that the Washington Football Team wouldn't be interested. Rodgers remains one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL -- evident by his MVP award last season -- and Washington has a young roster with talented pieces on both sides of the ball.

For 2021, Washington has Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke under contract, but only Heinicke is signed to a deal past this season. In all likelihood, Washington will be back in the quarterback market next offseason, unless they make a major move to select one in this month's draft.

Rodgers isn't worried about his long-term future in Green Bay, though, as he's only focused on what he can control.

"I think people got a raw look at honest conversation about the future from someone who is not bitter or disappointed or frustrated about things that they realize they can't control. And, my future is one of them," Rodgers said. "I am kind of surrendered to what's going to happen and just confident in what I bring to the table and how I played last year."