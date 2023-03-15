Aaron Rodgers says Nathaniel Hackett is key reason he wants to join Jets

Aaron Rodgers intends to join the New York Jets in 2023. He made that clear Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show. He also made clear one of the biggest reasons why the Jets became attractive to him: offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Rodgers worked with Hackett for three years from 2019-2021 while Hackett was the offensive coordinator of the Packers before leaving to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

While many thought Hackett going to Denver would result in Rodgers following him, that obviously did not pan out and Denver wound up trading for Russell Wilson.

Luckily for Jets fans, this time around, Hackett was the key source for landing Rodgers.

Rodgers raved on the way Hackett teaches the game and brings energy to the field. There’s a clear connection between the two and now they will get to work together again in New York, especially with Hackett essentially being in full control of the Jets’ offense.

The Jets wanted a veteran presence running the offense after moving on from Mike LaFleur. As it turns out, the hiring of Hackett not only gave the Jets that veteran presence on the coaching staff, but also landed them a veteran presence at the quarterback position.

