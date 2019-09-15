Aaron Rodgers says he and Matt LaFleur weren’t “yelling how much we love each other”

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur got into it . . . and got over it.

Winning surely helped.

The Packers quarterback smiled when asked about the animated conversation he had with his coach on the sideline in the second quarter.

“We got it all sorted out there on the sideline,” Rodgers said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “It wasn’t a big deal. . . .I can’t say we were yelling how much we love each other, but we definitely weren’t MF’ing each other.”

Rodgers indicated he appreciated LaFleur sitting by him on the bench while the defense was on the field.

After throwing the ball away under pressure late in the second quarter, Rodgers barked at LaFleur, “What do you want me to do?”

The back and forth continued for a few more seconds.