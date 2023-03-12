Aaron Rodgers says 'it won't be long' before he makes decision about future: 'Stay tuned'

3
Liz Roscher
·2 min read

Aaron Rodgers had some important news to share on Saturday: he's very close to making a decision on his future.

At a charity flag football event in Laguna Beach, Calif., the Green Bay Packers quarterback did a quick interview with former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall for his "I AM ATHLETE" podcast. Per usual, Rodgers didn't speak in anything but the broadest terms, but he did say that his decision would be coming soon.

“Well, I think it won’t be long," Rodgers said. "There’s a time limit for all this.”

Rodgers is deciding whether he wants to stay with the Packers (where he's under contract for one more season), request a trade to another team, or retire. The Packers reportedly gave the New York Jets permission to speak with Rodgers last week, and the Jets then reportedly flew to southern California to meet with Rodgers in person.

Marshall tried to get Rodgers to cough up some info on his meeting with Jets owner Woody Johnson, but Rodgers wouldn't reveal a thing.

“It’s always interesting meeting important figures in the sport. That’s all I’m giving you. Stay tuned,” Rodgers said.

Despite being under contract with the Packers for another season, Rodgers is essentially in control here. Green Bay seems ready to do what he wants, and the Jets, who have reportedly cleared around $15 million in cap space by restructuring three veteran contracts, are beating down his door. The future of two teams rests on his decision, and as he's told the media numerous times since the end of the season, he won't be rushed.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA - MARCH 11: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers at Celebrity Flag Football Charity Event at Saddleback College on March 11, 2023 in Orange County, CA. (Photo by Aubrey Lao /Getty Images)
At a charity flag football event, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said "it won't be long" before he makes a decision on his future. (Photo by Aubrey Lao /Getty Images)

