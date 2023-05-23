Aaron Rodgers says it was important to attend Jets OTAs

The New York Jets have begun the next phase of organized team activities this week, which include being on the field for actual football work. Among the players in attendance is their new star quarterback, No. 8, Aaron Rodgers.

That seems trivial and expected, but this is also a quarterback that, in recent years, wasn’t much of a member of OTAs with the Green Bay Packers. Now he’s a Jet and he’s excited and ready to take part in all aspects with his new team. He spoke to the media Tuesday and talked about why he felt it was important to attend OTAs this season.

“When you’re in the same offense for a long time, the offseason is really for the young players,” Rodgers said. “With a new offense being my first year here I really wanted to be around for at least some of the beginning things to just let them know how I like to do things, like I said, some of the code words, little adjustments, some of the ways I see the game, sparking that conversation.”

.@AaronRodgers12 on why he felt it was important to attend OTAs. pic.twitter.com/O9VUiBQHXX — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 23, 2023

Needless to say, things seem off to a strong start with the camaraderie between Rodgers and his new teammates. The hope for Jets fans is that this early connection becomes something great by the time the season rolls around.

